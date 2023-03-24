Thirteen Individual and Three Team Awards Earned by Redwater High School UIL Academic Team; Two Teams Headed to Regionals

Advertisement

Redwater High School University Interscholastic League Academic Team members earned 13 individual awards and three team awards earned during the District 14-3A UIL Meet in Mt. Pleasant, TX on March 20.

Placement, subject and coaching information is as follows:

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

Accounting: Kami Wells – 5th Place. Coached by Lori Roberts.

Computer Science: Jameson Foster – 4th Place; Grayson Kelley – 6th Place. Coached by Clint Edmonds. Copy Editing: Tiffiny Reed – 3rd Place; Gracie Duncan – 6th Place. Coached by Tabitha Houchens. Current Issues: Owen Priestly – 6th Place. Coached by Tabitha Houchens.

Editorial Writing: Karle Williams – 2nd Place, Molly Estes – 4th Place.

Feature Writing: Karle Williams – 2nd Place. Coached by Tabitha Houchens. Headline Writing: Karle Williams – 2nd Place. Coached by Tabitha Houchens. News Writing: Molly Estes – 1st Place, Karle Williams – 4th Place. Coached by Tabitha Houchens. Spelling: Tiffiny Reed – 4th Place. Coached by Melissa Ascencio.

TEAM AWARDS:

Computer Science: Team of Jameson Foster, Grayson Kelley and Owen Priestly – 2nd Place. Coached by Clint Edmonds;

Journalism: Team of Gracie Duncan, Molly Estes, Tiffiny Reed and Karle Williams – 1st Place. Coached by Tabitha Houchens.

Spelling: Team of Grayson Kelley, Tiffiny Reed, Eyan Robinson and Mason Windham – 1st Place. Coached by Melissa Ascencio.

Members of the Journalism Team and Spelling Team will now advance to the Regional competition to be held in April.

PHOTO IDENTIFICATION

Front Row (left to right): Tiffiny Reed, Karle Williams, Kami Wells and Molly Estes. Back Row (left to right): Mason Windham, Eyan Robinson, Gracie Duncan, Grayson Kelley, Owen Priestly, Jameson Foster

