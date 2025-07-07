Texarkana Truck Driver Wins Grand Champion at Arkansas Trucking Championship

Sponsor

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. – Jeff Cochran, a professional truck driver for FedEx Freight, claimed the Grand Champion title after finishing first in the 3-axle division at the 2025 Arkansas Truck Driving Championship competition held June 27-28 at the Rogers Convention Center in Rogers, Ark. The event is hosted by the Arkansas Trucking Association.

Cochran was among 140 drivers to compete in three tests of skill: pre-trip inspection, written examination and driving skills.

“Drivers like Jeff and the other competitors volunteered to step into the spotlight and put their skills on display,” said Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton. “The professionalism and expertise that they demonstrate reflects the caliber of people who keep Arkansas moving. They didn’t need to prove anything to anyone, but they showed us all what dedication to excellence looks like.”

Cochran has driven for FedEx Freight for 34 years and served the industry for 36 years with over 3.4 million safe driving miles. He has qualified for nationals seven times, and this year was his second (2012) to earn the Grand Champion title (award for the driver whose score deviates the most from the average score in their class).

At FedEx Freight, Cochran has earned the Bravo Zulu award, derived from the U.S. Navy signal meaning “well done” for performing beyond normal job expectations. He’s also been recognized with the Master President’s Award for drivers who have driven 25 years without an accident. From 2015 to 2020, Cochran served as a captain on the inaugural Arkansas Road Team, a select group of professional drivers who travel the state to highlight safe driving practices and discuss the importance of the trucking industry. He resides in Texarkana, Texas, with his wife Shannon.

Cochran will be one of nine truck drivers representing Arkansas at the National Truck Driving Championships Aug. 20-23 in Minneapolis, Minn. Hosted by the American Trucking Associations, the national competition showcases the safest and most professional truck drivers who work every day on our nation’s highways.

About the Arkansas Trucking Association: Since 1932, the Arkansas Trucking Association has served as the voice of the trucking industry, promoting the vitality of this industry on which nearly 87% of Arkansas communities exclusively rely to move their goods. Made up of more than 330 trucking and service companies, ATA helps members grow their business and profits while protecting the collective interests of trucking companies in the political and regulatory arenas.