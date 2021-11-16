TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA project Named Quarterfinalist for America’s Main Streets Contest in Celebration of Small Business

Advertisement

The national small business movement, Independent We Stand, today announced the quarterfinalists, including the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA project of the LEADERSHIP TEXARKANA Class of 2022, in the 2021 America’s Main Streets “Road to Recovery” contest. As the backbone of our cities and towns, Main Streets play an important role in local economies and serve as community pillars, bringing people together when many have been apart. The economic vitality of the TEXARKANA USA AMTRAK STATION EXTERIOR AND PLATFORM AREA is one way we will continue on the “Road to Recovery” in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Independent We Stand invites the public to take action and play a role in the survival of Main Streets by voting online for their favorite quarterfinalist and moving a deserving Main Street one step closer to the cash grand prize of $25,000.

The Leadership Texarkana project team currently working on this project includes Jennifer Smith, John Moran, Justin Copeland, Toni Braley, Del Doughty, Val De La Garza, Vashil Fernandez and Wendy Stotts. “The revitalization of downtown Texarkana is so exciting to see and now to be a part of. Our Leadership Texarkana project team is committed to bringing this special project to fruition with the help of the entire Leadership Texarkana Class of 2022, Main Street Texarkana, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and the amazing community of Texarkana citizens who will vote for the project,” said Mrs. Stotts.

More than 494,000 total votes were cast for 216 nominees during the nominations phase. The 2021 quarterfinalists in alphabetical order are:

Beardstown Illinois, Beardstown, IL

Brooksville Main Street, Orlando, FL

Cambridge Main Street, Cambridge, OH

Clovis MainStreet, Clovis, NM

Downtown Canton, Canton, GA

Downtown Hudson, Hudson, MA

Downtown Jeffersonville, Jeffersonville, IN

Eatonton Main Street, Eatonton, GA

Elizabeth City Downtown, Elizabeth City, NC

Fort Payne Main Street, Fort Payne, AL

Historic Downtown Mount Airy, Mount Airy, NC

Hope Downtown Network, Hope, AR

Jacksonville Main Street, Jacksonville, IL

LaBelle Downtown Revitalization Corporation, LaBelle, FL

Main & Broad Streets, Lititz, PA

Main Street Altus, Altus, OK

Main Street Enterprise, Enterprise, AL

Main Street Hayward, Hayward, WI

Main Street Homer, Homer, LA

Main Street Monroe, Monroe, WI

Main Street Osborne, Osborne, KS

Make it Maryville, Maryville, MO

Norton Business District, Norton, KS

Texarkana USA Amtrak Station Exterior and Platform Area, Texarkana, TX

Washington Avenue, Navasota, TX

To vote online for quarterfinalists in the “America’s Main Streets” contest please visit MainStreetContest.com.



Semifinalist online voting begins November 15 and runs through December 12. The winner of the “America’s Main Streets” contest will be announced December 20, 2021, with a celebration event tentatively scheduled for February 2022.

