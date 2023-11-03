Texarkana Weekend: Live Music, Events, Shows and More

Sponsor

Weekend Event Highlight:

Live Weekend Music:

Friday Night:

Fat Jacks- TJ McAlexander

Twisted Fork- David Lindley

La Fogata- Mobetta Band

1923 Banana Club- Josh Lawrence Trio at 8pm

Saturday Night:

Fat Jacks- Sunset Strip Dallas 80s Rock

Twisted Fork- Trivia

La Fogata- JT Lee and James

1923 Banana Club-Stevie Ray and The Deacon

Redbone Magic Brewing- Elvis

Upcoming Events:

Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:

November 4th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks II: Jupiter

November 10th- Lee Greenwood American Spirit Tour

November 18th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS I: Home Alone Live in Concert

November 24th- Sara Evans “Go tell it on the mountain” Christmas Tour

December 10th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS II: Christmas at the Perot

February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: Voices of Power

March 9th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: Transfigured Night

April 6th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS III:Dark Side of The Moon: A Pink Floyd Tribute

Tickets for Perot Events Located HERE.

TRAHC Exhibits

TRAHC, Texarkana Museums System, and TXK 150 are happy to hold From Their Texarkana to Our Texarkana: A Reimagining of Photographic Images! This exhibition is in celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial. These fifteen selected artists will be paired with a photo from the Museums System archive to then reimagine in their own way! The exhibition opens on September 19 and runs through November 25.

Upcoming Downtown Events:

Universal Vibe Festival

Saturday, November 4th from 12PM-10PM located at E Front St., Texarkana, AR

Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events

Food Truck Fridays

Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!

11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Downtown Live

Hosted by Main Street Texarkana

6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.

Annual Fall Car Show- Four States Auto Museum: November 4th