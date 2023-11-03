Sponsor

Timothy L. Lewis Sr. February 21, 1966-October 22, 2023.

He worked in maintenance for Tyson Foods and several apartments complexes in Texarkana, Tx.

He leaves to cherish his memory wife; Zelda Moore-Lewis, son Timothy (TJ) Lewis, and daughter Nikki Moore. Grandchildren Kandice, Kaylix, Skylar, and Promysse of Texarkana. Brother Calvin Lewis (Maragaret) and Alvin Lewis both of Springhill, La. His sister Dorothy (Mrs. B) Brantley (Jesse). Uncle Superintendent McCoy Murphy (Dorothy) all of Texarkana, Tx and a host of other relatives. Service Saturday November 4, 2023 at 1:00pm at Rosehill C.O.G.I.C. 2417 West 13th St. Texarkana, Tx.

