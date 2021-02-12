Texarkana Winter Weather Information and Closings

Advertisement

A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning.

This initial round should only result in light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of impacts.

A winter storm watch is in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.

Due to winter weather in the Texarkana area the following closings have been announced .

Schools

Redwater ISD – Closed All Week.

New Boston ISD – Closed Monday and Tuesday

Texas A&M Texarkana has made the decision to cancel classes and close the university on Monday, February 15th. Instruction will switch to online learning for Tuesday through Friday.

Other Closings

Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Due to inclement weather, all CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m.



