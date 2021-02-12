Texarkana Winter Weather Information and Closings

Advertisement
A significant winter storm is expected to impact the entire Four State region with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain Sunday night into Monday. However, before that storm arrives there is good potential for a burst of mainly sleet and freezing across the region Sunday morning.
This initial round should only result in light accumulations Sunday morning, but below freezing temperatures and a chilled ground will likely cause travel impacts. These impacts could then persist until the major winter storm arrives Sunday night and greatly increases the scope of impacts.
A winter storm watch is in effect from late Saturday night through Monday afternoon.
Due to winter weather in the Texarkana area the following closings have been announced .
Schools
- Redwater ISD – Closed All Week.
- New Boston ISD – Closed Monday and Tuesday
- Texas A&M Texarkana has made the decision to cancel classes and close the university on Monday, February 15th. Instruction will switch to online learning for Tuesday through Friday.
Other Closings
- Bowie County Courthouse Closed Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
- Due to inclement weather, all CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic physician offices will be closed on Monday, Feb 15, and CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Urgent Care is planning a delayed opening at 12 p.m.
