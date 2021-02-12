Man gets 55 years for sexual abuse of infant and two teen girls

Advertisement

A man who sexually abused a baby and two teen girls was sentenced to 55 years in prison Friday after pleading guilty to three felonies.

David Louis Jones, 25, appeared before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison for a plea and sentencing hearing Friday morning at the Bi-State Justice Center. Jones pleaded guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and to two counts of sexual assault of a child. Assistant Public Defender Deborah Moore represented Jones and District Attorney Jerry Rochelle and Assistant District Attorney Randle Smolarz represented the state.

Jones will serve all three sentences concurrently per his plea agreement but he will serve all 55 years. There is no parole possible from the 55-year sentence Jones received for continuous sexual abuse of a child. He must also register as a sex offender upon release from prison.

Victims addressed Jones formally in court Friday. One mother spoke of her daughter’s nightmares and new lack of trust. Another victim described Jones as a monster and “the incarnation of a villian.”

Jones is related to the 1-year-old girl he is accused of molesting repeatedly and confessed to the crime in an interview with a Nash Police Department investigator. Jones wrote the word “yes” on a piece of paper when Investigator Michael Sutton asked him if he had been engaging in sexual contact with the infant born in May 2018 during an interview at the police department Feb. 23.

Jones is also accused of sexually assaulting two teen girls, one in 2019 and one in 2014. Both of the teens were approximately 15 when the assaults occurred, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jones admitted to sexually abusing the teen girls in a phone interview with Sutton on March 23. One of the girls confirmed for police that an audio fiile discovered on Jones’ phone was of her and Jones engaging in “phone sex.” Nude photos of the girl were found on Jones’ phone also.

District Attorney Jerry Rochelle praised the teen victims and the victims’ families for their courage and said he hopes they can begin to heal.

Jones has been held in the Bowie County jail since his arrest last year.

