Texarkana Woman Accused Of Assaulting Senior Citizen In Fast Food Line

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 48-year-old Texarkana woman has been charged with a

felony for allegedly hitting a 75-year-old woman standing in line at a

sandwich shop last month.

Tracy Lashon Williams had allegedly caused disturbances at a couple of

other local eateries Jan. 19 before she allegedly hit a 75-year-old woman

in the face as she stood in line at a Subway restaurant on Richmond Road in

Texarkana, Texas, according to a probable cause affidavit.

After being struck, the elderly woman allegedly used her walking cane to

create distance between herself and the stranger who had hit her, the

affidavit said.

Williams had already fled the sandwich before an officer with the Texarkana

Texas Police Department arrived. However, the officer was able to identify

the suspect based on her description because he had banned her earlier in

the day from a Whataburger restaurant on New Boston Road in Texarkana.

Officers had also been called earlier that day to Golden Corral restaurant

on Sowell Ln. in Texarkana about a woman matching Williams’

description who had allegedly been grabbing food off customers’ tables.

Williams is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at

$25,000, records show.

If convicted of injury to an elderly individual, Williams faces two to ten

years in prison.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.