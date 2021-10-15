Tough Kookie Foundation 1st Annual Breast Cancer Race Tomorrow at A&M

The Tough Kookie Foundation here in Texarkana is hosting their first annual Breast Cancer Race Saturday, October 16th. This is the first time they have hosted a race here in the area, and they will be utilizing the Texarkana A&M campus for the event.

The race begins tomorrow at 7AM. The race categories include a 5K run, 5K walk, Family/Youth 1-mile walk, Paws walk, and Sleep in. All of the proceeds collected for the event will go towards providing financial assistance to local breast cancer patients/survivors. For more information or to register for tomorrow’s event please visit: www.toughkookie.org.

It is not too late to sign up yourself or your team for tomorrows event. Simply visit the tough kookie.org website, and register your team. The event will be held at 7101 University Ave, Texarkana, TX.

