FROM AIR FORCE NAVIGATOR TO DENTIST

Col. James E. Duke, D.D.S. passed away Sunday, October 5, 2025. Born in Prescott, AR on November 9, 1930 he was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Ruby Duke, his brother, Roy Duke, Jr. and his loving wife of 70 years, Emma Stockton Duke. He is survived by his daughters, Jane Elizabeth Duke and her friend, David Andrews, Kelly Duke Torrans and son-in-law Ward Torrans, Dr. Carol Ann Duke and son-in-law David Duke, grandchildren Ashley Jean Giles Coleman, Merrit Duke Giles, Coleman Torrans and his wife Annie and great grandchildren Penelope Lee Giles, Marty Torrans and Louis Torrans.

Dr. Duke graduated from Prescott High School in 1948, attended Ouachita College for two years where he was a member of the Rho Sigma (Red Shirts), and then attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity. He graduated from Fayetteville with a degree in zoology and chemistry and received a commission in the Air Force in May of 1952, having previously served in the Arkansas National Guard from November of 1946 until November of 1949. He always liked to tell people that he was an E-6 (S/Sgt) when he was only 17 years old. Dr. Duke’s first job was with Ross Laboratories until he was called to active duty in the Air Force, where he served as a Navigator for four years. After active duty, he returned to Ross Laboratories until going to the University of Tennessee College of Dentistry. While in Dental School Dr. Duke served in the Air Force Reserve and was recalled to active duty during the Cuban Crisis of 1962. He paid his way through dental school with the G.I. Bill while flying in the Air Force Reserve.

Dr. Duke finished first in his class in dental school, served as the Grand Master of the Delta Sigma Dental Fraternity, was a member of the Richard Dean Honorary Odontological Society, and the Omicron Kappa Upsilon Honorary Dental Society. Upon completion of dental school, he was recalled and served two years active duty as a dentist in the Air Force. Dr. Duke joined the U.S. Army Reserve in 1970 and retired in 1990 as a Full Colonel after commanding a number of Reserve Dental units and having served over 44 years in the military. Of all the awards he earned during that time, he is most proud of the Legion of Merit which is awarded for performing outstanding service, demonstrating exceptional conduct, performing service in a key position, and performing service in a manner that is clearly exceptional.

Jim and Emma moved to Texarkana, AR in 1965 to raise their girls and start his private dental practice. He served 3 terms on the TASD Board of Education, served on the Texarkana Airport Authority, Chairman of the Easter Seals, Chamber of Commerce Board, Board of North Ridge Country Club, and on the Texarkana Arkansas Education Foundation. Dr. Duke was a 32nd Mason and a Shriner. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a Tennessee Squire. He was a lifetime member of the Arkansas State Dental Association, MOAA, ROA, American Legion, lifetime member of the University of Arkansas Alumni Association, a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry.

Jim was an avid Razorback fan – both high school and university. He really loved horse racing, having been a partner in the Red River Stud stable and playing the horses for over 60 years. His proudest moments in horse racing were having his namesake, Dr. Spanky win 14 races in his career and Colonel Buckwheat win his first race at Oaklawn Park, paying in excess of $60.

Daddy wanted us to be sure and include this P.S.:

Some people may wonder if there is a Heaven. I know there is because I have lived there all my life. I was born to wonderful parents and had a brother that I adored because he and I were blood brothers and bone brothers. He had a bone from my leg placed in his back when we were children. I have had a wonderful wife since I was 23 years old – we were sweethearts on earth and now we are sweethearts in Heaven. I have three beautiful daughters that I am very proud of, three wonderful grandchildren and three precious great grandchildren. I received a very good education; the military allowed me to serve for 44 years. I made many friends during my school years, my military service and while living in Texarkana. I have enjoyed good health. What else could a person ask for? YES, there is a Heaven – I have been there all my life. James E. Duke, D.D.S., COL AUS Ret[1] .

The Family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home-Arkansas Chapel at 10:00 am on Friday, October 10th followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:00 am. Following the Celebration of Life, friends are invited to join the family at the home of Ward and Kelly Torrans to share stories and memories of our Papa.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 OR

Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3100 Samford Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71103.