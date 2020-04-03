Texas Association of Journalism Educators Award Texas High Students

Advertisement

The Texas Association of Journalism Educators (TAJE) has awarded 29 Texas High School students a total of 77 of their “Best in Texas” awards for work in print and online newspapers. In addition, four students earned “Best of the Best” for their work.

“Best of the Best” recipients include:

Newspaper Objective Writing: Anna Grace Jones & Molly Kyles;

Print News Design: Holland Rainwater;

Online News Package: Assad Malik.

Student winners for “Best in Texas” include:

Raelyn Albert: Excellence in Print Feature Story;

Maddie Anderson: Superior in Print In-Depth/Feature Package;

Addison Cross: Superior in Print Sports Feature Story, Excellence in Print Feature Story and Honorable Mention in Online Nameplate, Folios & Standing Heads;

Margaret Debenport: Superior in Online Staff Editorial, Superior in Online News Photo, Excellence in Online Portrait, Excellence in Print Infographic Presentation, Excellence in Print Editorial/Opinion Page Design, Honorable Mention in Online News Photo, Honorable Mention in Online Sports Feature Photo, Honorable Mention in Print Sports Action Photo, Honorable Mention in Print Sports Feature Photo and Honorable Mention in Print Editorial/Opinion Page Design;

Lindsey Egger: Excellence in Online In-Depth Package;

Abby Elliott: Excellence in Online Feature Photo, Excellence in Online Portrait, Honorable Mention in Online Sports Feature Photo and Honorable Mention in Online Portrait;

Audrey Haskins: Superior in Print Personal Column;

Alyssa Higgins: Superior in Print News Magazine Cover Design;

Grey Johnson: Excellence in Print Feature Story;

Anna Grace Jones: Superior in Print In-Depth News/Feature Package and Honorable Mention in Online Nameplate, Folios & Standing Heads;

Bailey Groom: Superior in Online Sports Action Photo, Excellence in Online Sports Action Photo and Honorable Mention in Online Sports Action Photo;

Stephanie Jumper: Excellence in Online News Feature Story, Excellence in Online Personal Column and Honorable Mention in Online Feature Story;

Doug Kyles: Superior in Online Sports Game Story, Superior in Print Staff Editorial, Excellence in Print Alternative Copy and Honorable Mention in Print News Story;

Molly Kyles: Superior in Online Feature Story, Superior in Online Sports Game Story, Superior in Print In-Depth News/Feature Package, Superior in Print Infographic Presentation, Excellence in Online News Story, Honorable Mention in Online News Story and Honorable Mention in Online Nameplate, Folios & Standing Heads;

Misty Lopez: Excellence in Online In-Depth Package;

Andrea Loredo: Superior in Print In-Depth/Feature Package;

Assad Malik: Superior in Online Multimedia Presentation and Excellence in Online Multimedia Presentation;

Kate Morgan: Superior in Print Alternative Copy, Superior in Print Photo Essay, Excellence in Online Feature Story, Honorable Mention in Online Infographic Presentation and Honorable Mention in Print Personal Column;

Phoebe Neff: Honorable Mention in Online Personal Opinion Column;

Caden Rainwater: Excellence in Online Sports Game Story;

Holland Rainwater: Superior in Print News Magazine Cover Design;

Kaitlyn Rogers: Superior in Online Original Artwork, Excellence in Online Feature Photo, Excellence in Online Sports Action Photo (1), Excellence in Online Sports Action Photo (2), Excellence in Print Editorial Cartoon, Honorable Mention in Online Multimedia Presentation, Honorable Mention in Online News Photo and Honorable Mention in Print News Photo;

Cate Rounds: Excellence in Online Entertainment Feature;

Peyton Sims: Superior in Online News Photo, Excellence in Online Feature Story (1), Excellence in Online Feature Story (2), Excellence in Print News Page Design, Honorable Mention in Online Feature Story, Honorable Mention in Online Entertainment Feature and Honorable Mention in Print News Story;

Allyson Smith: Superior in Print Original Artwork and Superior in Print Infographic Presentation;

Merideth Stanfill: Superior in Print Sports Action Photo;

TJ Wall: Excellence in Print Personal Opinion Column and Honorable Mention in Print Sports Page Design;

Ashlyn Winters: Superior in Print Photo Essay;

Mikayla Zverina: Superior in Print Alternative Copy.

