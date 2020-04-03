Texarkana COVID-19 Update for Friday, April 3

Advertisement

Bowie County Emergency Operations Center reports eight new cases of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) for a total of 22. Cass County has four positive cases, with two recovered. Miller County, Arkansas is reporting 8 cases.

The latest local information and updates can all be found at www.coronatxk.org. The local hotline telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

A Shelter-in-Place order remains in effect for Bowie County Texas until 12 AM on April 13, 2020. Residents are URGED to stay home unless getting out is necessary.

Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks signed a continuation of her Disaster declaration which orders Cass County residents to Shelter at Place of Residence. This order will take effect tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will continue through April 30, 2020, unless otherwise extended or terminated by further order of the County Judge.