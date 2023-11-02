Arkansas High School Band Brings Home State Competition Trophy

Sponsor

Each year, the Arkansas High School Marching Band prepares a marching show to perform at the Region Marching Assessment. The band’s score at the Region Marching Assessment determines if the band advances to the State Marching Band Assessment.

Using a scale of 1-5 with 1 being superior and 5 being poor, bands are rated on their musical performance, marching performance, and overall effect and integration of marching components. This year, the Arkansas High School band received superior ratings from each judge, qualifying them to advance to the State Marching Band Assessment. AHS competed against 19 other 5A classification bands to determine their final ranking for the marching season.

On Tuesday, October 31, the AHS band competed in the State Marching Band Assessment and earned a superior rating of 1 and received a trophy. “This is an exceptional achievement,” Band Director A.J. Garcia stated. “This award represents a pinnacle of honor in the realm of music performance and visual effect evaluation.” The AHS marching band has had an incredibly successful marching season. This remarkable accomplishment (1 rating at both region and state levels) sets the stage for an equally impressive concert season. Garcia said, “With our dedication, talent, and hard work, we are determined to make Sweepstakes this year, further solidifying our reputation as an outstanding musical ensemble.”