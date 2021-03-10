Texas High School Commercial Photography Student Team Wins Sweepstakes Trophy at ATPI Conference

Advertisement

Texas High School Commercial Photography students participated in the Association of Texas Photography Instructors (ATPI) 2021 Virtual Winter Conference on February 26-27, 2021. Students produced individual contest entries as well as competed as teams in various photography competitions.

The THS Commercial Photography Student Team took the overall competition by earning the ATPIWC21 Sweepstakes Trophy for scoring the highest number of award points.

Individual contest results were:

Abby Elliott – First Place Social Media Contest Food; Second Place Advanced Art Portfolio; Honorable Mention Social Media Contest Animal;

Braylen Garren – Third Place Social Media Contest Animal; Honorable Mention Exposure Hands-On Workshop; Honorable Mention Social Media Contest Cold;

Michelle Gonzalez – Honorable Mention Social Media Contest Animal;

Brooke Knight – Third Place People’s Choice Award; Honorable Mention Cropped Competition;

Assad Malik – Superior Video Hands-On Workshop; First Place Social Media Contest Cold;

Jonathan Naples – First Place Advanced Photojournalism Portfolio

Angela Olalde – Superior Composition Hands-On Workshop; Excellent Cellphone Landscape/Cityscape; Honorable Mention Portrait Posing; Honorable Mention Two Light Sources;

Caden Rainwater – Honorable Mention Social Media Contest Cold; Honorable Mention Social

Media Contest Food

Sydney Rowe – Second Place Social Media Contest Light;

Peyton Sims – Superior Cellphone Landscape/Cityscape; Superior Lighting Track Two Hands-On Workshop; Superior Portrait One Light Source; Superior Portrait Posing; Superior Two Light Sources; Excellent Composition Hands-On Workshop; Excellent Exposure Hands-On Workshop; First Place Advanced Art Portfolio; First Place Social Media Contest Animal; Second Place Social Media Contest Food; Third Place Social Media Contest Cold; Third Place Social Media Contest Pattern; Honorable Mention Depth of Field Hands-On Workshop; Honorable Mention Picture Package.