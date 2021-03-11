Advertisement

Terry Anderson of UA Cossatot is the #NJCAAMBB DII Player of the Week. The 6’7″ Deer Park, Texas freshman picked up two double-doubles this week, including a 40-point, 24-rebound performance. This game was the highest scoring and rebounding outing in program history.

UA Cossatot Colts Head Coach and Athletic Director, Robert Byrd praised Anderson after the NJCAA announcement saying, “This is a well-deserved award for Terry. He puts on his hard hat and works extremely hard every single day both on and off the court and I am glad that he is getting national recognition.”

UA Cossatot Chancellor, Dr. Steve Cole said, “Coach Byrd is building a special basketball program at UA Cossatot and it all starts with special athletes. Terry is one of those athletes. Ever since signing to be a Colt he has just personified what it means to be a student athlete. We could not be more proud of Terry and all of our Colts teams. They are getting very good very quickly.”

UA Cossatot travels to Harrison on Thursday, March 11 to face North Arkansas Community College. The Lady Colts play at 5:30 PM, with the men’s game to follow. Fans can watch and listen live on ed88radio.com.