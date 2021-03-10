Advertisement

Linda Gayle Harvey, age 79, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 8, 2021.

Mrs. Harvey was born April 13, 1941 in Miller County, Arkansas and was a life time resident of Texarkana. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church Texarkana, Arkansas and a homemaker.

She was devoted to her church family and enjoyed serving the Lord and helping people. The most important part of Linda’s life was spending time with her family and watching her grandkids grow. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave William Harvey, Sr. and one son, Marty Harvey.

Advertisement

She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky and Susan Harvey of Doddridge, Arkansas, Keith and Debbie Harvey of Texarkana, Arkansas; and one daughter, Pam Ewing of New Boston, Texas; one sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Glenn Whitecotton of Doddridge, Arkansas; twelve grandchildren, seventeen, great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P. M. Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. B. J. Smith and Rev. Sam Martinez officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday afternoon from 1:00 to 2:00 P. M.