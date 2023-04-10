Kids’ College Returns to Texarkana College for Summer 2023

Advertisement

Texarkana College is gearing up for another exciting Kids’ College this summer for kids ages 7-12. Students who enroll can participate in a wide range of different classes including Robotics, Karate Kids, Cupcake/Cake Decorating, CSI Kidz, Mad Scientist Fun, Crafty Creations, Athletic Games, and more.

Kids’ College classes will be held June 5th – 8th with morning and afternoon sessions. Each class will last for one week, Monday through Thursday, although children may take two classes per day. The morning session will be 9:00a.m.-11:00a.m. and the afternoon session will be 1:00pm-3:00pm.

Registration for classes is available through the TC Community and Business Education Center online portal at https://cbe.texarkanacollege.edu/class/2023-kids-college-registration/. Interested persons may contact the Center located in the Nelson Administration Building, 2500 N. Robison Road, Texarkana, Texas, or call (903) 823-3270.

Kids’ College was started in 1993 as part of the Community and Business Education Division.

“For 30 years, Texarkana College has provided thousands of kids from grades 2-6 the opportunity to make lasting summer memories designing robots, solving crimes, exploring creative art, engaging in cooking classes, and more all while discovering new friendships in a fun and welcoming educational environment,” said Mendy Sharp, Executive Director of Community and Business Education.

Kids’ College is a one-week summer enrichment program for children in grades 2-6. Kids’ College programs engage youth in creative activities that build artistic and academic skills, develop discipline, enhance problem-solving skills and decision making, and create a sense of achievement and personal worth. This program brings together a diverse group of children who want to expand their learning experience on a college campus.

“We are excited again this year to have such talented and skilled instructor’s from our college and our community leading the learning and discovery at Kids’ College,” said Sharp. “We have recruited a team of teachers who have experience and expertise in their field and a passion for teaching and sharing their art with students of all ages.”

