Boil Order to Continue Until At Least Noon Tuesday

TEXARKANA, TEX- The boil order issued yesterday, Sunday, March 15, 2020 is still in effect for Texarkana Water Utility users. Due to additional state testing requirements, the order will not be lifted until at least after noon on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

This includes Macedonia-Eylau Municipal Utility District, Hooks, Nash, Wake Village, Burns Red Bank, New Boston.

This boil order is for any water used for drinking or cooking until further notice. There is no need to worry about water used for other purposes, such as bathing.

This order was issued because of a break in a water main that resulted in significant loss of water pressure in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 15, 2020. Crews worked quickly to fix the issue, but after a large issue such as the one experienced in Texarkana, samples must be submitted to ensure water quality levels return to normal.

