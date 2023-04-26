Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

JERRY HATFIELD

Jerry DeLane Hatfield, 88, formerly of Texarkana passed away on April 22, 2023. He was born May 10, 1934, to Henry and Etta (Keys) Hatfield in Marion County, Texas, near Jefferson.

Jerry was a Korean War veteran and a retired logistics instructor of Red River Army Depot (RRAD), and a member of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church.

He had many hobbies including electronics and woodworking. For many years, he and Jo had a ceramic shop which they operated out of their garage studio. Jerry was also an avid photographer. He operated JymPix Photography, a wedding photography service, and used his camera skills in all kinds of volunteer work for church activities and throughout the Texarkana area. Jo and Jerry enjoyed lake camping from the early “tenting” years all the way to being members of Good Sam’s RV Clubs and others. Since retiring from civil service after 36 years at RRAD, he & Jo were very involved with National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) helping current and retired federal employees with government benefit programs, etc. He held many volunteer and elected positions within the NARFE organization, including National Area Vice President where he had responsibilities in the 5 surrounding states, as well as Republic of Panama.

Jerry made a positive impact in the lives he touched through the many volunteer hours he and Jo contributed to their community.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife of 64+ years, his parents, one brother, one sister and a grandson, Brandon Hatfield.

He is survived by two sons and wives, Jeffry D. and Penny Hatfield and Jesse Lee and Suzy Hatfield, both of Conway, Arkansas; two grandsons, Trevor and Brian; and nephew Whit Barrett of Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

The Hatfield family would like to thank the dedicated staff of Brookdale Conway Senior Living, as well as the staff of Elite Home Care and Hospice Home Care of Conway.

The family will begin receiving friends at 10:00 a.m. April 26, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, Texas with a funeral service to begin at 11:00. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park on Hwy 67 in Texarkana.

Although Jerry did not pass away from Alzheimer’s, he witnessed Jo struggle with the disease for years before her death in 2020. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, donations to The Alzheimer Alliance Tri-State, 100 Memory Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503 in the memory Jo Hatfield are very much appreciated. www.alztristate.org/donate

