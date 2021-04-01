Texas Tigers Teddy Bear & Blanket Drive April 5-30

Advertisement

To bring awareness to April’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, all TISD Elementary School campuses will be accepting donations of Teddy Bears and Small Children’s Blankets from April 5 – 30.

Items collected will be donated to area Child Protective Services and Police Departments.

As part of our efforts, Allie Graves, Miss Texas Outstanding Teen and 2020 Graduate of Texas High School, recorded a special message that was played out to elementary classrooms this morning. To view, visit:

http://www.txkisd.net/forparents/videos/Allie%20Bear%20Drive%20Elementary.mp4

For more information, contact: Sherry Nelson at 903.793.7561 ext. 1305 or sherry.nelson@txkisd.net.