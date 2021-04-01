Clinton Thomas Briggs

Advertisement

Clinton T. Briggs, age 83, of Texarkana, AR died March 31, 2021 in Houston, TX. Mr. Briggs was born on November 27, 1937 in Seagraves, TX, the son of Ira T. Briggs and Ruby Aaron Briggs.

Mr. Briggs is survived by his three children: John B. Briggs of Boise, ID, Rebecca Briggs King (Jason) of Houston, TX, and Andrew Briggs of Texarkana, AR. Mr. Briggs is also survived by his siblings, John A. Briggs (Norma) of Amarillo, TX and Melba Briggs Wood (Henry) of Wake Forest, NC, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Mr. Briggs graduated from Arkansas High School in Texarkana, AR, and attended several institutions of higher learning, some of which he left voluntarily to pursue other activities and received a B.S. and M.S. from East Texas State University in Commerce, TX.

Mr. Briggs worked in a variety of pursuits, including education, government service in the War on Poverty, and in the trucking business. In trucking, Mr. Briggs owned and operated trucks, dispatched trucks, and drove trucks, which he said beat working.

After retirement in rural Miller County, AR, Mr. Briggs enjoyed watching old Westerns, studying Scripture, and relaxing and enjoying nature with his dog and cold beverages in his outdoor recreation area.

Mr. Briggs is also survived by his beloved dog, Zeke #2.

Mr. Briggs was a gentleman and a scholar, a pillar of the Christian Church, and an asset to the community.

There will be a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Sylverino Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, April 2, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Les Feldick Ministries, www.lesfeldick.com., 30706 W. Lona Valley Road, Kinta , OK 74552.