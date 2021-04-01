UA Cossatot to Host Fiesta Fest in Downtown De Queen

Advertisement

UA Cossatot will host Fiesta Fest on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Downtown De Queen on North 3rd Street and West De Queen Avenue in front of the Courthouse from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM. The festival’s focus is bringing the community together to celebrate the cultures of Southwest Arkansas while raising scholarship money for UA Cossatot students.

Festivities will include food, vendors, live music, a DJ and light show, folkloric dancing, carnival rides, games, inflatables, and more.

“It a great time for all of us to come together for a common cause to celebrate the cultures that make up our community and help provide students of the college with an opportunity to benefit from the money that is raised from this event. These scholarships will help students complete their degree at the college,” said Director of the Center for Student Success, Erika Buenrrotro.

To become a sponsor or vendor for Fiesta Fest, contact Dustin Roberts, Director of Development, at droberts@cccua.edu or 870-584-1172.