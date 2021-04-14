Texas Vehicle Title & Registration Waiver Ends Today

Advertisement

The temporary waiver of certain vehicle title and registration requirements, announced by Governor Greg Abbott on March 16, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will end at 11:59 p.m. on April 14, 2021. Bowie County Tax Assessor-Collector Josh Davis urges county residents to complete any transactions now.

“Don’t wait until the last minute,” Davis said. “Bowie County offers several convenient options to renew your registration and complete other transactions that were temporarily waived due to the pandemic.”

Options for renewing your vehicle registration:

1) Online: Visit www.TxDMV.gov. There is a $1 discount if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

2) Mail: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment and other required information to the Bowie County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office.

3) In Person: Bowie County Courthouse 710 James Bowie Drive, New Boston, Texas 75570 or Bowie County Plaza 601 Main Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501

Hours: 8:00 – 4:30 for both locations

Reminder: Before renewing registration, Bowie County residents will need to obtain a passing vehicle inspection at the state vehicle inspection station of their choice, unless their vehicle is exempt from inspection requirements.

The expiring temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration.

Vehicle registration renewal.

Vehicle titling.

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards.

30-day temporary permits.

If you need assistance with completing your transaction, please contact the Bowie County Tax Assessor