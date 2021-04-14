Eddie Mooneyham

Advertisement

Eddie Joe Mooneyham, age 70, of Camden, Arkansas, died Sunday, April 11, 2021.

Eddie was born September 16, 1950, in Texarkana, Texas. He was retired from Chevron Oil where he was a railcar fleet manager. He later went into farming and owned chicken houses. Eddie loved being on his land and took pride in his 400 acres. He was of the Christian faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Polly Mooneyham.

Survivors include his wife of almost forty-four years, Annie “Chris” Mooneyham of Camden; two daughters and sons-in-law, Shannon and Craig Olsen of Conway, Arkansas and Edie and Ronald Thrapp of Texarkana, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Anniston Ross, Kelson Harper and Ashtyn Striplin and her husband, Kyle; four great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Sandra and David Palmore of Simms, Texas and Diann and Carl Hagood of Texarkana, Texas and special family friend Alan Ross; along with many other relatives.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Wednesday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 PM Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Myrtle Springs Cemetery with David Palmore officiating. Burial is under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

