The 2020 Census is Almost Here

The 2020 Census is quickly approaching and on Thursday, March 12th the U.S. Census Bureau will begin to mail out the census questionnaires to all communities across America. Invitations to respond will arrive at households March 12-20, 2020.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years. The 2020 Census will count everyone who lives in the United States as of April 1, 2020 (Census Day). Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

Residents will be able to respond online, by phone or by mail in over 12 different languages. The Texarkana Complete Count Committee Co-Chairs stressed the importance of the upcoming count to our community.

“Responding to the 2020 Census is a chance to shape our future and is important for federal funding in Texarkana,” said David Watkins, Texarkana Complete Count Committee Co-Chair. “Your responses to the 2020 Census are safe, secure, and protected by federal law.”

“Your answers can only be used to produce statistics,” added Deanna O’Malley, Texarkana Complete Count Committee Co-Chair. “They cannot be used against you by any government agency or court in any way—not by the FBI, not by the CIA, not by the DHS, and not by ICE. You will be asked a few simple questions, like age, sex, and the number of people who live in your home, including children. The census will never ask for Social Security numbers, bank or credit card numbers, money or donations, or anything related to political parties.”

For more information, please visit the Census Bureau’s 2020 Census 2020census.gov or Vashil Fernandez at 903-798-3904.