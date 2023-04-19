The Cities of Texarkana, USA and the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce host the National Professional Fishing League

Advertisement

The Cities of Texarkana, Texas, Texarkana, Arkansas, and the Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce will host the National Professional Fishing League (NPFL) tournament April 20-22, 2023. The 76 anglers began arriving April 16 for three practice days, and a media day on Wednesday. The tournament will take place at Wright Patman Lake on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Weigh-ins will be held each afternoon of the tournament at Spring Lake Park near the Rotary Splash Pad, beginning at 3:30 PM.

The NPFL is a bass fishing competition between 76 of the best anglers competing in the country. Texarkana is the second stop on the NPFL 2023 tour. The winner will take home $100,000, an increase from the $50,000 given out the last time the tournament was in town in 2021. Each competition day and weigh-in is live streamed nationally to the NPFL Facebook page and website.

Barbara Walker, director of sales for the Hilton Garden Inn said, “Money is being spent in our gas stations, hotels, restaurants, and retail stores. Events like this help promote tourism in Texarkana.” Many anglers have been in Texarkana leading up to the event, practicing and spending time in the community.

Advertisement

“The NPFL organization is excited to come back to Wright Patman. We really feel the unique setup of the anglers fishing at Wright Patman, then coming back to the city for the weigh-in will make a great event for the fans,” said Brad Fuller, president of the NPFL.

“The City is excited to partner with the Chamber, Texarkana, Arkansas, and the NPFL to make this event a reality,” Lisa Thompson, City of Texarkana, Texas spokeswoman said. “Events like this only bolster Texarkana’s economy and add to the quality of life for residents and visitors alike. We are always proud to show off the sportsman’s paradise here in the Texarkana region, and hope to continue partnerships like this one and others to attract more people to our lakes, trails, and outdoors.”

