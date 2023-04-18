Former Wadley Nurse Accused Of Stealing Narcotics

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A registered nurse who allegedly stole narcotics from Wadley Regional Medical Center last year is facing a theft charge in Bowie County.

Adam Akers was reported by his estranged wife after he left their residence Dec. 11 and she allegedly discovered a box of controlled substances in a closet that she recognized as coming from the hospital where both had worked as nurses, according to a probable cause affidavit. After the drugs were turned into the hospital, Texarkana, Texas, police were contacted and launched an investigation.

Investigators acquired a subpoena for records from the hospital’s Pyxis machine, which dispenses and tracks medications dispensed for patients. Records allegedly showed 17 discrepancies regarding narcotic withdrawals by Akers. The drugs listed in the affidavit include fentanyl, Midazolam and dilaudid.

Akers has been charged with theft of a controlled substance under $150,000 on dates beginning in May 2022 until mid-December 2022. Akers was employed by the hospital from May 20 to Dec. 11 of 2022, when he was terminated.

If convicted, Akers faces two to ten years in prison. He is currently free on a $75,000 personal recognizance bond.

