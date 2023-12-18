The Secret to Saving: Tips & Tricks Course to be Offered at UAHT

Sponsor

Are you looking for ways to save money and build wealth? Look no further! The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will offer a Secret to Saving course on January 18 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Hope campus and via Zoom. Our guide is designed to help you take control of your finances and secure a better future for yourself and your family. Whether you’re struggling to make ends meet or simply want to increase your savings, we have tips and tricks that can help. From managing your insurance to budgeting for unexpected expenses, our guide covers everything you need to know. Don’t miss out on this opportunity!

The cost of the course is $25 per person. Zoom options are available.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.uaht.edu/ continuing-and-community- education-registration-form/ call 870-722-8568, or emailRacie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.