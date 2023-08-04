The Sportsplex and Twin City CrossFit Present: Twin City Pickleball Tournament on August 26th

Sponsor



Get ready for an action-packed day of pickleball as The Sportsplex and Twin City CrossFit proudly announce the 2023 Twin City Pickleball Tournament, set to take place on August 26th. This event promises to bring together pickleball enthusiasts of all skill levels for a day filled with sportsmanship and friendly competition.

Tournament Highlights:

Date: August 26th

Location: The Sportsplex

Tournament Details:

Team Registration: Players are invited to team up and register for the tournament with 2-man teams. The registration fee is $60 per team, offering a chance for everyone to showcase their pickleball skills.

Cash Prizes: The stakes are high as the top-performing teams will be rewarded with cash prizes for securing the 1st and 2nd place positions.

Open Division: All ages, all levels welcome! Join the fun and challenge yourself in the open division.

Round Robin into Single Elimination: Play a minimum of 3 games in the round-robin format, then gear up for single-elimination matches.

Tournament Schedule: Warm-ups will kick off at 8:00 AM, setting the stage for an epic pickleball showdown starting at 9:00 AM.

“We invite pickleball enthusiasts of all levels to join us for the Twin City Pickleball Tournament,” said Blake Morgan, a trainer and coach at the Plex. “This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase your skills, make new friends, and experience the excitement of competitive pickleball in a fun and supportive environment.”

With an unwavering commitment to promoting health, fitness, and inclusivity, The Sportsplex and Twin City CrossFit are thrilled to host this exciting pickleball tournament that promises an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike.

