The UA Hope-Texarkana Foundation Beads, Bags, Bangles, and “Boatin’” Kids’ College Fundraiser Rescheduled to March 10



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Foundation has rescheduled the 15th Annual Beads, Bags, and Bangles Kids’ College fundraiser to Thursday, March 10, from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at The Barn at Willow Oak Acres in Prescott, Arkansas. The change of date is out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 virus.

The theme of this year’s event is “Boatin’.” Featured this year will be live music, theme-related games, and shopping. Wear your best water-related or boatin’ attire as we set sail to help kids attend Kids’ College.

As part of the fundraiser, the BBB Committee is selling tickets and insurance to enter a drawdown for a chance to win dinner for two anywhere around the world. Drawdown tickets are $50 each, and only 100 are available.

Tickets are also available for a chance to win a pair of John Hardy black sapphire/black spinal square drop earrings and a John Hardy hammered silver/black spinel drop pendant necklace. Tickets are $5 per ticket or $20 for five tickets.

Proceeds raised at the 15th Annual BBB event will be used for scholarships and supplies to benefit the 2022 Kids’ College and Camp Save-A-Life programs. These programs are designed for students who will be in first through eighth grade.

Tickets to the BBB Boatin’ event are $35. For more information or to buy your tickets, contact Anna Powell, UAHT Foundation Director, at 870-722-8516 or anna.powell@uaht.edu or contact Dallas Gladden at 870-722-8549 or dallas.gladden@uaht.edu.

