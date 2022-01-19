University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Marketing Team Wins Digital Marketing Awards

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana College Relations Department was selected as the winner of four digital marketing awards at the 9th Annual Education Digital Marketing Awards competition in Atlanta, Georgia. The Education Digital Marketing Awards (EDMA) recognizes the best educational websites, digital content, electronic communications, mobile media, and social media among educational institutions across the country. This year over one-thousand entries were received from colleges, universities, and secondary schools nationwide. Judges for the EDMA awards consist of a national panel of education marketers, advertising creative directors, marketing and advertising professionals.

The College Relations team consisting of Casey Curtis, Communications Coordinator, and Caley Pennington, Graphic and Web Design Coordinator, won two Gold Awards; one for the ‘Program Highlight Video Series Social Media Content Campaign’ and one for the ‘Chancellor Search Microsite.’ The team also won a Silver Award for the ‘James Black School of Bladesmithing and Historic Trades Video’ and a Bronze Award for the ‘Secondary Career & Technical Center Video.’

“We are appreciative of the eight awards we’ve won this year,” Casey Curtis, Communications Coordinator, said. “Our office has a great team that works well together. Part of the reason we earn these awards is that we have a great product to market. The programs UAHT offers are of great value and help better students’ lives. The whole campus deserves credit for these awards because we are simply promoting the hard work they do every day to make these opportunities possible for our service area.”

