Third Habitat for Humanity House Groundbreaking Ceremony this Friday

Advertisement

A blessing and ceremonial groundbreaking for the third Habitat for Humanity house on the Arkansas side is Friday, April 14, 2023. The address is 200 Berry Lane, Texarkana, AR.

Habitat for Humanity Texarkana board members, committee members, and the builder, will be on hand to celebrate this new beginning with the Prudhomme family.

Brenda, Harrison, and Dustin Prudhomme, future homebuyers, are excited about the opportunity to own their own home with a manageable, interest-free mortgage. Mortgages are manageable as a result of volunteer labor and donated materials for some of the builds.

Advertisement

“It will be like going back home,” said Brenda Prudhomme. The family deeded the family land to Habitat before the build. Homebuyers are a Mother, Son and grandson have completed 150 volunteer hours of the 300 required hours of sweat equity. They will work alongside volunteers throughout the rest of the building season. Completing the house before the heat of the summer is the goal. The House Builder for this house is Stephen Cross.

As a past Habitat Builder, Stephen Cross, stated, “Habitat is different, some items are donated and hopefully it will not cost as much as it would have a year ago.” “it is always nice to work with such a hard-working group of people.”

To volunteer, please call 903-832-1746 and leave a message with a return phone number, or send an email to info@habitattexarkana.org

