U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Ashlyn Pickering has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Pickering is a graduate of Hope High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Nicole Pickering. Ashlyn plans to study general education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 5, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 23.

To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

