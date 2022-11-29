Advertisement

Thomas James Starks, 88, of Ogden, Arkansas passed from this life on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at his residence. Thomas James fondly called “T.J.” was the oldest child born to the union of the late VeEster and Pearl Pitts Starks on August 22, 1934.

He gained his education through the tenth grade at LRCTS in Ashdown, Arkansas.

He met and married the love of his life Alma Jordan Starks. To this union five children were born. They were married for 64 years before she passed on July 30, 2022.

T.J. gained employment at J. B. Davis Farm in Ogden, Arkansas where he operated much of the heavy machinery while supervising over many of the other workers. He worked on the farm well over 50 years until he was injured on the job and became disabled.

There was never a quiet moment when in his presence. He was always the center of attention telling jokes and stories; nobody could out talk him. He loved to sing and would often wake the neighborhood up early in the morning before going to work.

T.J. was a great cook, his favorite food to cook was pies. He was known for his pecan pies, chocolate pies, coconut pies, and his family’s famous graham cracker pie.

T.J. was preceded in death by his parents, VeEster and Pearl Starks, Wife of 64 years, Alma Starks, Sons, Frederick Vaughn and Willie Earl Duncan, brothers, William Starks, VeEster Starks, Jr. and Earnest Lee Starks.

He leaves to hold and cherish his memories: Sons: Andrew (Bessie) Starks of Ashdown, AR, Renoldo (Roseland) Starks of Baton Rouge, LA., Daughters: Rev. Anretha (Donald) Walker, Sr. of Ogden, AR, Allean Starks of Texarkana, AR., Rev. Tamala (Rev. Dr. Stevey) Wilburn, Sr. of Jackson, TN., Faye Jefferson of Texarkana, TX., Sisters-In-Law: Marlene Starks of San Francisco, CA, Bernice Jordan of Idabel, OK, Alice Faye Crockett of Ogden, AR., Special Niece: Faye Ruth (Bobby) Jefferson of St. Paul, MN, 19 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren and a Host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, November 30, 2022 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Armstrong Cemetery in Ogden, AR with Rev. Henry Keener, Officiating and Pastor Anretha Walker, Eulogist.

MASKS ARE REQUIRED!

