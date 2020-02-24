TISD Announces Activities for Texas Public Schools Week

Advertisement

Texarkana Independent School District will celebrate Texas Public Schools Week from March 3 – 6.

Texas Public Schools Week is designed to get parents and communities involved with their local public schools. Behind every successful student is a crowd of supporters – parents, families, teachers, community leaders and business owners – offering him or her encouragement to succeed and accomplish educational goals. Today’s students will one day determine the direction of our communities, our state and our nation. A strong and successful public education system is a priority for everyone.

Activities scheduled for TISD during Texas Public Schools Week include:

Community Breakfast on Tuesday, March 3 from 7:00 – 8:00 a.m. in the Dan Haskins Student Center at Texas High School. Breakfast will feature a District Update presented by Paul Norton, Superintendent, and Hall of Fame induction for George Moore, Teacher, Principal & Assistant Superintendent from 1971 – 2019. Reservations are requested for this event and can be made by calling 903.794.3651 ext. 1013.

Muffins for Moms and Donuts for Dads on Wednesday, March 4 beginning at 7:15 a.m. at all TISD Elementary School Campuses.

Grandparents’ Coffee on Friday, March 6 beginning at 8:00 a.m. at all TISD Elementary School Campuses.

TISD encourages the community, parents and families to attend any and all events.