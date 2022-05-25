U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Garrison Brown has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Brown is a graduate of Spring Hill High School. He is the son of Amanda Jones and Wayne Brown. Garrison plans to pursue an Associate of Arts Degree in General Education at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.