Raymond Earl Sams, age 73, passed away peacefully at his daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Born on December 16, 1951, Raymond was the son of the late Buster and Maxine Sams. He was also preceded in death by his beloved son, Michael Sams. His brother James Sams and sister Peggy Watson.

Raymond is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Dinah Sams of Texarkana, AR his daughter, Barbara Walker, of Texarkana, TX; two granddaughters, Taylor-Anne Walker of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Tori Sams of Texarkana, Texas; and one grandson, Jaxson Walker of Texarkana, Texas. He is also survived by his two brothers and one sister, Ricky Sams of Maud, TX and David Sams of Texarkana, TX and Vickey Holley of Maud, TX. Two stepchildren and their spouses, Marshall and Cindy Dykes of Genoa, Arkansas, and Wendy and Robert Perkins of New Boston Texas.

Raymond proudly served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years and later retired from Red River Army Depot after 32 dedicated years of service. He was known for his strong work ethic, his love for family, and his warm smile that could light up any room.

Raymond’s greatest joy in life was the time spent with those he loved most. Whether sharing stories, lending a helping hand, or simply enjoying the little moments, he left a lasting mark on the hearts of everyone who knew him.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and kind staff at Chambers Hospice, Ashley’s Care + House Call -Shirley Williams for the wonderful care they provided Raymond.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Monday, May 5, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Pastor Jaimie Alexander and Lavone Piker officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2:00-4:00 PM on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Burial will be in Concord Cemetery in Fouke, AR.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Alliance at 100 Memory Ln, Texarkana, TX 75503.