TISD Media Release-Rebecca Potter, THS Publications Adviser, Named 2022 CSPA Distinguished Adviser

The Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA) has named Rebecca Potter, Texas High School Publications Adviser, a Distinguished Adviser in the CSPA 2022 National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year awards program.

The award recognizes high school educators for teaching innovative media techniques, mentoring students to become award-winning journalists and encouraging students to consider media careers. Distinguished Advisers will each receive two waived registrations to the CSPA Summer Workshop, available for either the adviser themselves or for the students of their choice. Distinguished Advisers will also receive a plaque to recognize their achievement.

Potter has been in the field of education for 27 years, 23 of those years with Texarkana ISD. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Political Science from Baylor University and a Master’s in Curriculum & Instruction from The University of Missouri at Columbia. Potter began serving as the Texas High School Publications Adviser in 2001 and has led students to win numerous Columbia Scholastic Press Association Crown Awards, National Scholastic Press Association Pacemaker Awards and Interscholastic League Press Conference Star Awards.

