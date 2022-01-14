Todd Marshall SAU Leadership Hall of Fame 2022

Five area SAU educational leadership alumni were inducted into the fourth Educational Leadership Hall of Fame Induction and Banquet at Southern Arkansas University on Monday, November 8, 2021. Honored at the event for their outstanding achievements in the field were Todd Marshall, Fred Lilly, David Downs, Debbie Huff, Sherri Moore, and Dr. Kenneth Booth.

Todd Marshall is the Director of CTE and STEM for TISD. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Education in Administration from Southern Arkansas University. Additionally, he has his Teaching and Principal Certification in Texas, Superintendent Certification in Texas and Arkansas and an Arkansas Building Level Administrator Certification P-12.

Marshall began his career as a Teacher & Coach and Student Services Specialist at Texas High School from 2006-2010. He then moved into the role of Assistant Principal for Morriss Elementary School from 2010-2015.

Advertisement

From 2015-2018, Marshall took on the role of Principal for Atlanta Elementary School in Atlanta, TX. This was followed by serving as an Assistant Principal and then Principal for Pleasant Grove High School.

“I am honored to be selected to the SAU Educational Leadership Hall of Fame. As a second generation Mulerider, I am proud to represent the University in this manner. I am thankful for the individuals who have invested in me over the course of my career. Without them, this honor would not be possible.”

