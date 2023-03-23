Top Five Placements Earned by Redwater High School Winter Guard during Recent NTCA Competitions

Advertisement

The Redwater High School Winter Guard recently earned Top Five placements during two North Texas Color Guard Association (NTCA) competitions.

For the NTCA competition in Waxahachie on March 4, RHS Winter Guard received Third Place Overall in the Scholastic AA category.

During the South Grand Prairie NTCA contest held on March 18, the RHS Team earned Fourth Place.

Next stop for the RHS Winter Guard is the Grand Champion competition on April 1 in Mansfield, TX.

Advertisement

Members of the RHS Winter Guard are: Maylyn Cauley, Emily Drawdy, Leighanna Gilbert, Ella Godwin, Emily Jennings, Katelyn Jennings, Kylie McAlister, Jackson Moncrief, Olivia Priestly, Trinity Roberts, Londyn Slaton, Samantha Stacy, Chloe Taylor, Darah Tefteller, Kaylin Tucker, Emma Waddell.

Cooper Moncrief serves as Guard Instructor.

