Sarah Franklin Mathis was born October 24, 1946 to the late Wilbert and Selma Franklin. Sarah married Connie Mathis. Sarah was a member of Atlanta Street Church of Christ where she was a Sunday School Teacher. She attended Burns school in Hooks, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her son, George Franklin, and a sister, Ruthleen Franklin.

Sarah was a devoted mother who she leaves to cherish her memories to: two sons: Derrel Franklin, Jermine Franklin both of Texarkana, TX; one daughter: Cathy Franklin of Texarkana, TX; seven brothers: Wilbert Franklin, Jr., Patrick Franklin, Calvin Franklin, Isaac Franklin, Rev. Roy Bailey, Levelle Franklin, BJ Franklin all of Texarkana, TX; sisters: Wilma (Ray) Ivery, Gloria (Thomas) Stokes, Clara Nelson all of Texarkana, Mary (Roston) Roby of Minden, LA, JoAnn Johnson of Arizona; one uncle: Rev. Lester Franklin of Leary, TX and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday March 24, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 25, 2023 St. Paul Baptist Church 2921 Norris Cooley Drive Texarkana, Texas with Rev. Roy Bailey, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.