Jean Fountain

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, Nora Jean Evans Fountain passed away in a local nursing home after working valiantly to overcome the effects of a stroke. She was born July 25, 1926 in El Dorado, Arkansas to the late Walter C. and Sally Will Evans. She was preceded in death by her brother Robert Evans, her husband Malcolm Fountain, and her eldest son, Jonathan Fountain.

She is survived by her sister, Bettye Evans; her two sons, Bryan and Chris Fountain; her daughters-in-love, Cheri Fountain and Darla Fountain; and her grandson, Heathe Fountain.

Jean was a member of Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church, active in the Friendship Class and the United Methodist Women. She taught Vacation Bible School for many years, blessing countless young lives.

In 1948, during Texarkana’s 75th Birthday celebration, she was crowned Queen of the Diamond Jubilee.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Hardy Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Patrick Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

