TRAHC Presents Sacred Classical Christmas Concert, The Muses’ “Voices of Angels”

Sponsor

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council presents The Muses’ Voices of Angels, a timeless celebration of peace and joy showcasing sacred classical Christmas music, word and dance. This festive performance is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Regional Arts Center in downtown Texarkana, Texas.

Voices of Angels invites the community to embrace the season with a musical journey spanning 800 years of Christmas tradition, with sacred offerings and monastic sounds reimagined in contemporary arrangements from various lands, times and traditions.

The concert features a stellar ensemble of lead professional voices, skilled instrumentalists, a mixed-voice chorus, and talented young dancers from the esteemed Muses troupe. Composed by some of the world’s greatest musical minds, the repertoire promises an elegant and uplifting experience, described by fans over the years as an unparalleled offering of Christmas music.

“Voices of Angels allows our community to come together to appreciate and celebrate the beauty of the season through the universal language of art and music,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC executive director. “We welcome the community to bring the whole family and make The Muses’ magical Christmas performance a holiday tradition.”

This performance is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission; $20 for students with ID. For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.

