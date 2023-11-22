Louise Gardner Auld

Sponsor

Louise Stone Gardner of Maud, Texas departed this life on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at her home. Ms. Gardner was born on February 10, 1940 in Glenwood, Arkansas to Jess and Caroline Stone. She lived a full life, living in various locations while raising a family. Louise was preceded in death by her parents, husband and father of her children, Dean Gardner, and one daughter, Cindy Kennedy.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters in-law, Howard and Tammy Gardner and David Gardner all of Maud, Curtis and Nancy Gardner of Magnolia, Texas, one step-daughter, Pam Gardner Hall of Atlanta, Texas; grandchildren, Farrah Kennedy, Kasey Coggin, Cherie Gardner, Cody Gardner, and Dean Gardner; seven great-grandchildren; one sister and number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Retreat Hospice Faculty and Staff, with a special thank you to Nurse April Reichenderger and Regina Kaiser. Both were so attentive to Ms. Gardner’s needs and helped fulfill her wish of staying home. A heartfelt thank you to Jackie Hoope for the love and attention shown during her final days.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in Center Ridge Cemetery, Maud, Texas with Bro. Augustine Analiz officiating. Interment will follow under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. There is no set visitation.

