TRAHC Presents The Muses: Broadway Cabaret

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council will bring The Muses and their fall opera cabaret, “Broken Standards,” to the Regional Arts Center’s Cabe Hall on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. The 90-minute concert will feature a unique blend of early Western European music paired with early 20th-century American jazz standards.

The Muses Classical Troupe is led by internationally touring and resident professional vocalists, dancers and instrumentalists, who will share arrangements of early opera, art song, oratorio and sacred selections by Handel, Purcell and Bach, alongside American big band and jazz standards by Cole Porter, George Gershwin and Kurt Weill. These selections represent the origins of opera and early jazz.

“Opera and jazz are genres that have captivated audiences and evoked emotion since their beginnings,” said TRAHC Executive Director Jennifer Unger. “The Muses do an amazing job of presenting past classics in new and exciting ways that people of all ages can enjoy. The sound of their voices filling Cabe Hall is so captivating it gives you goosebumps.”

The Muses’ 30-person cast includes a mixed choral ensemble led by six professional soloists who are internationally touring artists, a dance trio, and a musical ensemble featuring piano, keyboard, violin, flute, trombone, clarinet and drums.

This performance is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission; $20 for students with ID. For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or artsinfo@trahc.org.

