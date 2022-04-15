Trice Elementary School Receives Highly Effective Schools Accreditation

Advertisement

Trice Elementary School recently announced that it has earned Highly Effective Schools Accreditation from Solution Tree. This accreditation is a significant achievement that reflects Trice Elementary School’s commitment to reaching and maintaining the highest levels of educational quality. Trice Elementary School earned this accreditation by maintaining and growing identified areas having the biggest impact on student learning and growth. These areas are directly aligned to the Professional Learning Communities at Work® (PLC) process and the High Reliability Schools™ (HRS) framework. Principal Tracey Boyles said, “It is the hard work and dedication of our staff, students, and parents that made this achievement possible.”

PLCs are schools and districts that recognize the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded professional learning for educators. The 3 Big Ideas of the PLC at Work process call upon educators to: (1) focus on learning, (2) build a collaborative culture, and (3) create a results orientation. The complementary HRS framework serves as a long-term strategic planning tool that guides school improvement in five key areas:

1. Safe, Supportive, and Collaborative Culture

2. Effective Teaching in Every Classroom

3. Guaranteed and Viable Curriculum

4. Standards-Referenced Reporting

5. Competency-Based Education

Cameron L. Rains, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives for Solution Tree and co-author of Professional Learning Communities at Work® and High Reliability Schools™: Cultures of Continuous Learning, explained, “In order to receive Highly Effective Schools Accreditation, schools must put a laser-like focus on the things that really matter and make a difference for students. We commend Trice Elementary School for achieving this designation and for going the extra mile for the learners they serve.”

