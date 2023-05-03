Trinity Baptist Church to Host 3 Youth Sports Camps this Summer

Advertisement

Trinity Baptist church will host baseball, basketball, and football skills camps this summer for athletes in kindergarten through 12th grade.

This is the second year for the summer sports camps that are designed to give athletes an opportunity to learn from coaches and athletes with proven track records in the Texarkana area.

“Last year, we launched Trinity Sports as a community outreach mission to not only help kids hone their athletic skills, but to also do it in a way that equips them to grow into the people God has called them to be,” explained Zacc Kellar, Director of Trinity Sports at Trinity Baptist Church. “We served over 300 kids between our various summer camps and our Trinity Sports Basketball league.”

Advertisement

Each summer camp is taught by four instructors who focus on age-appropriate skills stations. Kindergarten-5th Grade athletes will rotate through the stations from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. both camp days, while 6th-12th Grade athletes will attend camp from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“The greatest benefit for athletes to participating in Trinity Sports Camps is being able to develop sports specific skills throughout the summer,” said Phil Nash, Athletic Director for Trinity Christian School.



Baseball Camp will be held June 1-2. Instructors for the camp include Trinity Christian School Head Baseball Coach Evan Sidwell, Former Texas State & OBU Baseball Player Travis Jackson, Trinity Christian School Athletic Director Phil Nash, and Baseball/Softball Instructor Kevin Mainer.

Football Camp will be held June 22-23. Instructors for the camp include Liberty Eylau High School Defensive Backs Coach Jay Miller, Former Collegiate Wide Receiver Rick Bowers, and Former UCA Running Back Miguel Hernandez.

Basketball Camp will be held July 13-14. Instructors for the camp include Trinity Christian School Head Basketball Coach Evan Sidwell, Former Professional Basketball Player Vashil Fernandez, and Texas High School Head Basketball Coach Jacob Skinner.



“The camps are designed for athletes, regardless of experience or skill level to have fun, practice skills and drills, foster teamwork, and leave with knowledge of what it means to be a solid team player in all areas of life,” Kellar said.

The cost to attend each camp is only $60 per player and includes a custom t-shirt.

To learn more about the camps and to register your athlete visit TrinityTXK.com/SportsCamp or call 870-779-1007.

