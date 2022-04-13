U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Laken Bunn has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Bunn is a graduate of Genoa Central High School. He is the son of Adam and Marcia Bunn. Laken plans to study general education at UAHT and pursue a degree in wildlife biology.

Registration for summer and fall classes at UAHT is open now. To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

