Advertisement

Barbara Jean Shackelford, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at a local hospice facility.

Mrs. Shackelford was born June 2, 1935, in Texarkana, Arkansas. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years, and she was a retired bookkeeper. She enjoyed preparing meals for her family. Mrs. Shackelford also enjoyed reading, writing, and poetry. She even wrote her own poetry, that will be shared in the family for a lifetime. She was a devout Christian. Her faith was very important to her, and she was always sharing her love of Jesus with others. Mrs. Shackelford was a loving wife, mother, and sister. Her family was very important to her and she always made sure they knew her love for them. She is preceded in death by husband, Fred Leslie Shackelford, and one son, Les Shackelford.

She is survived by one son and one daughter-in-law, Greg Shackelford and his wife Kristi of Texarkana, Arkansas; one grandson, Tyler Shackelford of Texarkana, Arkansas; one great grandson, Emmett Shackelford; two sisters, Becky Hunt of Texarkana, Arkansas, Mary Helen Brown of Gilmer, Texas; one brother and sister-in-law, Jerry Green and his wife Karen of Gilmer, Texas; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Freddy Green and his wife Susan and host of other friends and relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral services will be 11:00 Friday, September 23, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM.

