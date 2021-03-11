U of A Hope-Texarkana Announces Commencement Plans

Advertisement

The 2021 University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana commencement ceremony will be held Tuesday, May 11 at 6:00 p.m. in Hempstead Hall on the Hope Campus. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and provide a safe experience for everyone involved, UAHT will provide each graduate with two tickets to the ceremony this year. Graduates will receive their tickets when they pick up their cap and gown. Children ages three and under will not require a ticket.

“We are excited to return to an in-person commencement this spring and celebrate the accomplishments of our students. Our students have been through so much this year, and this experience is something we have been focused on making happen for them,” said Laura Clark, Interim Chancellor of UAHT.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the UAHT YouTube channel and Facebook page.

For more information, call 870-777-5722.